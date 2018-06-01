For displaced Puna residents, these organizations may be able to help

Pahoehoe lava advancing west from fissure 7 on Leilani Avenue. (Image: USGS)

Several agencies are providing assistance to people displaced by volcanic activity. Here's a list of organizations offering aid.

Recovery Information Assistance Center

The RIAC is open Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pahoa Community Center and can be reached at (808) 965-9771.

Hawaii County

Hawaii County offers assistance for the elderly.

Hope Services Hawaii

Hope Services offers assistance with shelter and housing.

United Way

United Way offers housing for displaced residents.

Veterans of Foreign Wars support program

VFW offers a natural disaster grant for displaced veterans.

Child and Family Services

Child and Family Services offers financial assistance.

This story may be updated.

