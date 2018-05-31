City orders 'monster homes' builder to stop work on 17 projects

The mayor is calling for a moratorium on "monster homes" while officials figure out how to curtail their spread.

Mayor backs temporary ban on 'monster homes' as city seeks to better regulate them

The fix to illegal monster homes? Councilman says tear them down

A construction site stands still in an Oahu neighborhood. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The city has ordered a builder of monster homes to stop work on 17 projects throughout Oahu.

The city issued the stop worker order after citizens groups and building industry officials complained that HH Constructions’ contractor license was revoked by the state in December.

"This is absolutely an astounding situation. It's very rare to encounter a situation where a contractor loses his license continues to build for months,” said Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, executive director of the Hawaii Construction Alliance.

Dos Santos-Tam said he received many complaints from residents in Kalihi about a 23-bedroom home on Hala Street. He said residents told him that HH Constructions worked on the home as recently as last week, despite not having a license.

Bruce McGonigal, who lives near the home, thinks the big house will create more traffic and take away much need parking.

“I don't like them at all, especially over there there's no parking. it's terrible, they're going to come up here and park,” he said.

Calls to HH Constructions were not returned.

