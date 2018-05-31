Shark warning signs posted at Makaha, Yokohama beaches

Shark warning signs have been posted at Makaha and Yokohama beaches after a sighting and apparent shark bite.

The sighting happened Thursday about a half mile off of Yokohama Bay.

It followed an apparent shark bite on Wednesday evening.

Ocean Safety officials said about 7 p.m. Wednesday a man said he'd suffered a shark bite at Makaha Beach.

The report was not confirmed, officials said.

Lifeguards will determine Friday morning whether to keep the signs posted.

