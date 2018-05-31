K-Mart Lihue — the last one in the state — is set to close

In a few months, K-Mart stores in Hawaii will be a thing of the past.

The company announced this week they will close the last remaining Hawaii K-Mart store located in Lihue.

The Garden Island location is among 71 other K-Mart and Sears stores on the chopping block nationwide.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to streamline the Company's operations and focus on our Best Stores, we have identified approximately 100 non-profitable stores, many of which will begin store closing sales in the near future," the company said in the announcement.

"We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which are a critical component in our transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed and as warranted," they added.

It's unknown how many employees will be out of a job, but impacted employees will receive severance pay.

The spokesperson says the store is expected to be closed in early September.

Here's a full list of stores expected to close this year.

