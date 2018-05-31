Local Connection: Homeless Veterans

Dozens of bright yellow signs and banners accusing candidate for governor Clayton Hee of domestic violence were put up all along Kalanianaole Highway last night. The former state senator says he's a victim of negative and illegal campaigning, and he says he may sue.More >>
The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.More >>
Hawaii Island is already struggling with a housing crisis that the eruption in lower Puna has rapidly made worse.More >>
Vera Timko says focusing on her two children keeps her going when just about everything else in her life is in turmoil.More >>
Nearly four weeks after eruptions started in lower Puna, lava has wiped out at least 75 homes, active flows continue to cover major thoroughfares and threaten properties, fountains spewing from the ground are topping 200 feet — and the volcanic activity still shows no signs of stopping.More >>
