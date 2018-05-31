New Kauai shopping center constructed with recycled shipping containers

NoKa Fair officials say shipping containers are versatile and make it easier to execute a personal vision. (Image: NoKa Fair Retail Boardwalk)

A brand new boardwalk shopping center will soon open in North Kapaa, but you might not have noticed a usual construction site in the area.

That’s because the 19 retail units at the NoKa Fair Retail Boardwalk are completely made out of recycled shipping containers.

“Shipping containers are something that’s happening all over the world as a trending movement because of their versatility,” said Bryan Manganaro, director of Operations for NoKa Fair.

“It’s very easy to, kind of, create your vision through shipping containers and manipulate them to work for you.”

To build the colorful units, Manganaro says 40-foot shipping containers were cut in half and designed to have French doors on each side.

“We are using what we have on Kauai instead of adding new construction,” Manganaro said, referencing how the shopping center was built with sustainability and re-usability in mind.

Kauai vendors, including those who sell handmade accessories, fabric art, and tea will be featured. The center will also sport Kauai’s first Bitcoin ATM.

Noka Fair is expected to expand in the future. According to its website, the fair also plans to open a bar, market, and a farm which will feed the market.

The public is invited to join a grand opening celebration of the shopping center on June 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.

