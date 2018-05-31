Mayor: Residents who don't leave lava-ravaged subdivision 'do so at their own risk'

Ongoing eruptions have prompted a mandatory evacuation order in parts of Leilani Estates. (Image: Hawaii County Civil Defense)

The Big Island is enforcing a mandatory evacuation order for lava-ravaged Leilani Estates.

The mandatory evacuation covers the entire subdivision, but officials are especially stressing the area east of Pomaikai Street.

The order took effect at 12:06 p.m. and residents have until Friday afternoon to get out.

In public messages Thursday, Hawaii County said those remaining in the subdivision "do so at their own risk with the knowledge that emergency responders may not respond" if they need help.

The county said those who flout the order face arrest and will be liable for costs associated with any rescue operations.

In a community meeting Wednesday, Kim said the order was necessary to keep people safe.

"I can no longer afford to put residents at risk," he said. "I can no longer afford to put DOCARE, police, fire, national guard to go banging in the dark of a neighborhood they don't know to say you must get out now."

The order comes four months after the first outbreak happened in Leilani Estates.

In recent days, vigorous eruptions have taken out dozens of homes and created flows that have covered main thoroughfares.

This story will be updated.

