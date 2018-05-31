Free meals for children offered at 68 public schools during summer

The state is offering free lunches for kids at 68 public schools this summer. (Image: Hawaii News Now) HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -
Children under 18 will be able to receive free meals at 68 public schools around the state as part of a summer food program.
Starting in early June, the Seamless Summer Option program will provide children breakfast and lunch free of charge at the selected schools.
The eligible locations had 50 percent or more of its students qualifying for free or reduced-price lunches and a summer program. Meal recipients do not have to be enrolled in classes to be served, according to a press release.
"We are grateful that so many schools stepped forward this year to participate in the program and provide their students and other children the opportunity to receive meals,” said assistant superintendent Dann Carlson.
The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure low-income children continue to receive nutritious food during summer.
For individual school hours and dates of operation, visit the SSO Program list.
Here is the list of schools participating in the program:
Oahu:
- Aiea Elementary
- Anuenue
- Castle High
- Dole Middle
- Ewa Elementary
- Ewa Beach Elementary
- Farrington High
- Fern Elementary
- Hauula Elementary
- Heeia Elementary
- Ilima Intermediate
- Kaala Elementary
- Kaewai Elementary
- Kahaluu Elementary
- Kahuku Elementary
- Kahuku High & Intermediate
- Kailua Elementary
- Kaimiloa Elementary
- Kaimuki High
- Kalihi Waena Elementary
- Kaneohe Elementary
- Kapunahala Elementary
- King Intermediate
- Kipapa Elementary
- Kuhio Elementary
- Laie Elementary
- Lanakila Elementary
- Leihoku Elementary
- Linapuni Elementary
- Makaha Elementary
- Mauka Lani Elementary
- Nanaikapono Elementary
- Nanakuli Elementary
- Nanakuli High & Intermediate
- Pearl City Elementary
- Pohakea Elementary
- Pope Elementary
- Puohala Elementary
- Roosevelt High
- Waialua Elementary
- Waimanalo Elementary
- Waianae Intermediate
Hawaii Island:
- Hilo High
- Hilo High/Ke Kula O Nawahi PCS
- Hilo Intermediate
- Honokaa High & Intermediate
- Keaau Elementary
- Keaau High
- Keaau Middle
- Kealakehe High
- Kealakehe Intermediate
- Keaukaha Elementary
- Kohala Elementary
- Kohala High
- Kohala Middle
- Mountain View Elementary
- Naalehu Elementary
- Waiakea High
- Waiakea Intermediate
- Waimea Elementary
Kauai:
- Kapaa Elementary
- Kekaha Elementary
Maui:
- Hana High & Elementary
- Kahului Elementary
- Lihikai Elementary
- Waihee Elementary
- Wailuku Elementary
Molokai:
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.