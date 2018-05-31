Free meals for children offered at 68 public schools during summer

The state is offering free lunches for kids at 68 public schools this summer. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Children under 18 will be able to receive free meals at 68 public schools around the state as part of a summer food program.

Starting in early June, the Seamless Summer Option program will provide children breakfast and lunch free of charge at the selected schools.

The eligible locations had 50 percent or more of its students qualifying for free or reduced-price lunches and a summer program. Meal recipients do not have to be enrolled in classes to be served, according to a press release.

"We are grateful that so many schools stepped forward this year to participate in the program and provide their students and other children the opportunity to receive meals,” said assistant superintendent Dann Carlson.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure low-income children continue to receive nutritious food during summer.

For individual school hours and dates of operation, visit the SSO Program list.

Here is the list of schools participating in the program:

Oahu:

Aiea Elementary

Anuenue

Castle High

Dole Middle

Ewa Elementary

Ewa Beach Elementary

Farrington High

Fern Elementary

Hauula Elementary

Heeia Elementary

Ilima Intermediate

Kaala Elementary

Kaewai Elementary

Kahaluu Elementary

Kahuku Elementary

Kahuku High & Intermediate

Kailua Elementary

Kaimiloa Elementary

Kaimuki High

Kalihi Waena Elementary

Kaneohe Elementary

Kapunahala Elementary

King Intermediate

Kipapa Elementary

Kuhio Elementary

Laie Elementary

Lanakila Elementary

Leihoku Elementary

Linapuni Elementary

Makaha Elementary

Mauka Lani Elementary

Nanaikapono Elementary

Nanakuli Elementary

Nanakuli High & Intermediate

Pearl City Elementary

Pohakea Elementary

Pope Elementary

Puohala Elementary

Roosevelt High

Waialua Elementary

Waimanalo Elementary

Waianae Intermediate

Hawaii Island:

Hilo High

Hilo High/Ke Kula O Nawahi PCS

Hilo Intermediate

Honokaa High & Intermediate

Keaau Elementary

Keaau High

Keaau Middle

Kealakehe High

Kealakehe Intermediate

Keaukaha Elementary

Kohala Elementary

Kohala High

Kohala Middle

Mountain View Elementary

Naalehu Elementary

Waiakea High

Waiakea Intermediate

Waimea Elementary

Kauai:

Kapaa Elementary

Kekaha Elementary

Maui:

Hana High & Elementary

Kahului Elementary

Lihikai Elementary

Waihee Elementary

Wailuku Elementary

Molokai:

Molokai High

