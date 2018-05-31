3rd Annual Honolulu BBQ Festival at Hilton Hawaiian Village brings a taste of the American South to the shores of Waikiki

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort hosts the return of the Honolulu BBQ Festival on Saturday, June 2, 2018. The event brings a taste of the American South to Waikiki Beach for an unforgettable evening of savory barbecue and performances by Hawaii’s award-winning artists and country music headliner Kalsey Kulyk.

Now in its third year, the annual festival treats visitors and residents to a feast of southern barbecue favorites. Hilton Hawaiian Village’s skilled culinary team will host food stations across the Great Lawn featuring smoked beef brisket, St. Louis cut pork spare ribs, smoked chicken, Kiawe smoked pulled pork and more. In addition, classic sides and southern-inspired desserts will include bourbon’d sweet potato casserole, baby back mac n’ cheese, Deep South peach baked beans, banana cream pie and blueberry pie. Hawaii’s top entertainers will also heat up the evening. Lightning Larry Dupio will open the event with his island-perspective on the swinging sounds of blues, and John Akapo will perform smooth and soulful takes on everything from rock, blues and country classics to contemporary hits, among a host of other local entertainers. Headlining the event, Kalsey Kulyk will ignite the event with her soaring vocals and high-energy country originals. Currently based out of Nashville, Tennessee, Kulyk’s music inspired by her small-town roots and country soul has earned her the Canadian Country Music Association’s Discovery Award in 2017. Originally hailing from Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan, Kulyk has written and recorded country music with formidable forces in the industry including the legendary record producer Richard Dashut, who produced albums for music icons like Fleetwood Mac.

General admission is $35 and includes one entrée ticket and validated event parking. Additional food and beverage tickets will be available for purchase. A military discount of $10 off the entry ticket is available with valid military ID.

The Honolulu BBQ Festival is one of the Mele Mei series of events taking place April through June 2018. Featuring performances throughout the Hawaiian Islands, Mele Mei provides both residents and visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the islands’ local music and culture. For more information on Mele Mei, visit www.melemei.com.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.hiltonhawaiianvillage.com/bbq

