Business Report: An updated list of where we get our visitors - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Business Report: An updated list of where we get our visitors

Image: Hawaii News Now Image: Hawaii News Now
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

These figures are based on the state census of scheduled seats for the month of June.
LAX 813,000
All Japan 538,000
Bay Area 601,000 
SeaTac 245,000

The next several airports send 100,000 seats a month or more.
PHX 124,000
DFW 116,000
SDO 105,000
All Australia 97,000

And that brings us to airports sending 50,000 to 100,000 seats.
Seoul 88,000
Portland 84,000
Denver 80,000
Vegas 66,000
Vancouver 58,000
O'Hare 57,000

Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly