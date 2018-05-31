Business Report: An updated list of where we get our visitors

These figures are based on the state census of scheduled seats for the month of June.
LAX 813,000
All Japan 538,000
Bay Area 601,000
SeaTac 245,000
The next several airports send 100,000 seats a month or more.
PHX 124,000
DFW 116,000
SDO 105,000
All Australia 97,000
And that brings us to airports sending 50,000 to 100,000 seats.
Seoul 88,000
Portland 84,000
Denver 80,000
Vegas 66,000
Vancouver 58,000
O'Hare 57,000
