Crews working on 8-inch water main break in Manoa

Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair an 8-inch water main break in Manoa.

The water main break, located at the intersection of Oahu Avenue and Loulu Street, was first reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews worked through the night to make repairs.

The repair work has forced the closure of Oahu Avenue at the makai end of Loulu Street. Drivers should consider using Manoa Road or Keahi Street as alternate routes.

The break has not impacted any customers at this point.

BWS said work will likely continue throughout the day.

