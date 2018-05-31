Man seriously injured in Chinatown stabbing - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Police are investigating a stabbing early Thursday in Chinatown (Image: Hawaii News Now) Police are investigating a stabbing early Thursday in Chinatown (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing early Thursday in Chinatown.

Authorities say it happened around 4:30 a.m. along Pauahi Street.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a 65-year-old man was apparently stabbed in the upper torso. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. 

Police closed a portion of the road between Maunakea and River streets.

There was no word of any arrests.

This story will be updated.

