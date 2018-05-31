Military identifies Oahu remains as World War II aviator

HONOLULU (AP) - Remains recovered in 2016 from mountainous terrain near Kahuku Point have been identified as a lost World War II aviator.

The Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday that 21-year-old Navy Reserve Ensign Harold P. DeMoss was circling Oahu on a night training flight with two other F6F-3 Hellcats on June 23, 1945, when his plane became separated from the others in cloud cover.

The crashed and burning plane was spotted from the air the next day.

DeMoss' niece, Judy Ivey, said the family was told earlier this month by military officials that their relative had been identified. She said his wedding ring and pilot's wings also were recovered.

James DeMoss, Ivey's father, is the pilot's only sibling. He is 85 years old.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.