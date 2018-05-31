Kauai County rolls out updates on transportation, garbage collection for residents affected by severe flooding

The Kauai Emergency Management Agency rolled out several new updates to residents affected by severe floods.(Image: Office of the Governor) KAUAI (Hawaii News Now) -
The Kauai Emergency Management agency released a wealth of updated information on Wednesday for Kauai residents affected by severe flooding in April.
Transportation and shuttle service
- Starting on June 4, Kauai County will be verifying and distributing placards, work passes and shuttle passes for residents in the Wainiha-Haena area.
- To receive a resident placard, Wainiha and Haena residents must bring their vehicle to the Lihue Civic Center with proof that their identity matches the residency and ownership in the County's real property tax database.
- Documents must include proof of residency, and government-issued photo ID.
- Starting at 7 a.m., from Waikoko towards Wainiha, a pilot vehicle will escort vehicles under 10,000 pounds with placards from the checkpoint to the other side of the closure in Wainiha.
- The pilot vehicle will continue escorting vehicles on an alternating basis until around 6:30 p.m., when the vehicle will lead the last caravan of the day from Wainiha to the Waikoko checkpoint.
- The shuttle service provided by the Hanalei Colony Resort for Wainiha-Haena residents will take residents from the Hanalei Colony Resort to the Hanalei Neighborhood Center, and back, on the same schedule.
- For a full shuttle schedule, residents can go to the Kauai Emergency Management website.
Debris Collection
- Residents are encouraged to bring their flood-related debris to the county’s staging site at Kepuhi Point, located near the old Ha‘ena school on the mauka side of Kuhio Highway, just south of the Hanalei Colony Resort. The site will be staffed daily from 8 a.m. to noon, and from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- County officials will collect bulky flood-related debris from Wainiha-Haena residents on a needed basis.
- All flood-related debris should be separated and placed on the county’s right of way in front of your own property
- Household trash collection for Wainiha-Haena residents will continue on Sundays. Residents are asked to place bagged refuse in their carts the night prior.
- Bagged refuse can also be placed at curbside if residents do not have carts.
- County officials will collect flood-related debris from all other residents on a needed basis.
- Refuse transfer stations islandwide have resumed normal services. The public is encouraged to utilize the transfer stations when possible.
- Residents are also encouraged to use their own contracted commercial hauler for debris removal when possible.
- For questions or more information, residents are asked to call the Solid Waste Division at 808-241-4841.
Other Road Closures and Repairs:
- For residents affected by the Kahiliholo Road closure in Kilauea, an emergency access road has been opened for local traffic only through the privately owned Common Ground and Wai Koa Guava Plantation properties.
- Lei O Papa Road in Princeville remains closed due to a sinkhole.
- Weke Road in the vicinity of Black Pot Beach remains closed.
- For updates on road conditions and closures, residents are asked to call 241-1725.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.