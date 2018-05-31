Ex-police chief, wife plead not guilty to financial, obstruction charges

Ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife pleaded not guilty to charges in a new superceding indictment. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)

Former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his deputy prosecutor wife pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday to financial and obstruction charges.

The financial charges came from a superseding indictment last week, along with two new obstruction charges. The trial is set for November.

The new indictment added three counts to the already massive 20-count indictment from last October, using superseding indictments to pile on the charges is also a common practice in the federal system, giving prosecutors more leverage.

Next spring, the Kealohas will also be tried with police officers accused of conspiring to frame Katherine Kealoha's uncle for theft.

The other, four co-defendants: HPD Lieutenant Derek Hahn, Officers Bobby Nguyen and Danny Sellers, and former HPD Major Gordon Shiraishi are all accused of helping the Kealohas cover up their crimes.

"Our position is that and always has been that no matter how many times you make an accusations, the Kealohas are responding exactly the same with a plea of not guilty," said Rustam Barbee, Louis Kealoha's attorney.

