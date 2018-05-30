Official break ground on $220M Mauka Concourse at Honolulu's airport

The governor and others attended a groundbreaking Wednesday for a new concourse at the airport. (Image: State Department of Transportation)

State officials celebrated the groundbreaking of the Mauka Concourse on Wednesday morning, marking a new step in a series of renovations at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The groundbreaking was celebrated with a ceremony at the airport’s Commuter Terminal, attended by Gov. David Ige as well as other state representatives and transportation authorities.

According to a news release, the construction will bring additional gate capacity capable of handling larger aircraft and 260,000 square feet of “environmentally-friendly space designed to enhance the overall passenger experience.”

“We have been talking about expansion and adding new gates at this airport for decades, and I'm excited that were finally getting this project started and we can look forward to the day when we have increased capacity at this airport,” Ige said, at the concourse ceremony.

The structure will also feature a connecting walkway to Terminal 1, passenger boarding areas, restrooms and agricultural screening to allow for domestic departures.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2020 at a cost of $220 million.

The airport is also expected to see a five-level structure to house rental car companies by 2021.

The work is part of a $1.3 billion modernization project aimed at upgrading the inside and outside of the airport. HNL has been long criticized for being dated and not up to par with other modern airports.

