Nearly 4 weeks after eruptions started, more homes and roads at risk

The recent eruptions at Kilauea’s east rift zone have been producing some awe-inspiring geological phenomena, and the latest one to come to light: fine strands of volcanic glass, also known as Pele’s hair.

The recent eruptions at Kilauea’s east rift zone have been producing some awe-inspiring geological phenomena, and the latest one to come to light: fine strands of volcanic glass, also known as Pele’s hair.

We will get through this. Together. That was Big Island Mayor Harry Kim's message on Tuesday night to hundreds of Puna residents impacted by ongoing volcanic eruptions.

We will get through this. Together. That was Big Island Mayor Harry Kim's message on Tuesday night to hundreds of Puna residents impacted by ongoing volcanic eruptions.

Big Island Mayor Harry Kim tried to console a community at a meeting Tuesday night in Pahoa. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Big Island Mayor Harry Kim tried to console a community at a meeting Tuesday night in Pahoa. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Big Island Mayor Harry Kim tried to console a community at a meeting Tuesday night in Pahoa. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Big Island Mayor Harry Kim tried to console a community at a meeting Tuesday night in Pahoa. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Mayor tells residents in lava-ravaged lower Puna: We'll get through this

Mayor tells residents in lava-ravaged lower Puna: We'll get through this

The eruptions just keep going in lower Puna, where the first fissure opened on May 3. (Image: USGS)

Nearly four weeks after eruptions started in lower Puna, lava has wiped out at least 75 homes, active flows continue to cover major thoroughfares and threaten properties, fountains spewing from the ground are topping 200 feet — and the volcanic activity still shows no signs of stopping.

Early Wednesday, residents in the Kapoho area — where there are about 500 homes — were urged to evacuate as a fast-moving lava flow near Highway 132 picked up speed and advanced toward the area.

The flow is threatening to cut off Beach Road at Four Corners, the only remaining access point out of the area after lava covered Highway 132 on Tuesday.

"If the lava cuts at Four Corners, there's literally no way to get in. It's done," said Steven Neill, a Kapoho evacuee. "Until it quits and they bulldoze a new road, which they will."

Officials said Wednesday afternoon that Beach Road could be impassable within hours.

Arthur Wierzchos who was helping neighbors evacuate on Wednesday said there are so many unknowns.

"A lot going on. A lot happening at once. And it's hard to process it all. And especially when you have so many attachments that are still in those areas and big flows surging their way over," he said.

Geologists say the intensity of the lava from Fissure no. 8 is unlike anything they have ever experienced or imagined seeing in the middle of a residential community.

"This is the hottest lava we've seen during this eruption," said Wendy Stovall, of the U.S. Geological Survey. "Lava can't get hotter than where we are."

Meanwhile, another fissure — no. 18 — was producing a lava flow that was moving downslope at a rate of 100 yards per hour. That one was less than a half a mile away from Highway 137, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

All the activity comes as weary lower Puna residents grapple with a disaster that's upended their lives, forcing from their homes and leaving them wondering how long the disaster will last.

On Tuesday, Mayor Harry Kim sought to console residents, telling them that the community would get through this — together.

"We will be alright," Kim said, speaking in the cadence of a minister at times as he addressed a crowded cafeteria at Pahoa High

"But we need to join hands to be all right and help each other. Nature is taking its course and this is our job. Our job is to recognize that. Stay out of harm's way and help each other through this adjustment."

On Wednesday, authorities said:

Fissure no. 8 continues to be the most active, creating lava fountains as high as a 20-story building.

At least three other outbreaks also remain active.

Overnight, flow rates were at about 600 yards an hour. But they slowed considerable during the day, to about 45 yards an hour.

Active eruptions, including fountains, are sending Pele's hair (thin strands of volcanic glass) and volcanic emissions downwind.

In addition to vigorous eruptions, authorities are concerned about worsening ground cracking, air quality issues, ashfall in communities downwind of Kilauea's summit, and lava threatening key thoroughfares, something that could spur additional evacuations.

Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions — home to about 2,000 — have been under mandatory evacuation orders since May 3. But civil defense authorities have acknowledged that dozens of residents remain.

Meanwhile, lava continues to cascade into the ocean in lower Puna near MacKenzie State Park, creating plumes of "laze" — clouds of gas and shards of glass — that could force nearby residents to evacuate at a moment's notice.

As thousands of evacuees grow increasingly concerned about what the future holds, geologists say there's no way to tell when the volcanic activity will end. About 300 people are staying at three American Red Cross emergency shelters, while hundreds more are staying with friends and family.

Authorities continue to urge residents in lower Puna to be prepared to flee quickly, either because of the risk of lava flows or higher levels of sulfur dioxide.

A presidential disaster declaration has been issued for the ongoing Kilauea eruptions, which authorities have compared to months-long volcanic activity in February 1955, in which at least 24 separate volcanic vents opened up and lava covered about 3,900 acres over a period of 88 days.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.