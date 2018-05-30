Tensions high in Leilani Estates after police arrest suspect in connection to shooting

Big Island police arrested John Hubbard in connection with a shooting incident in Leilani Estates on Tuesday. (Image: Big Island Police)

Big Island police arrested a man in connection to a shooting incident in lava-ravaged Leilani Estates on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:21 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Kahukai and Makamae streets within Leilani Estates. The victim, a 32-year-old resident, told officers that the suspect allegedly assaulted him while he and a group of his friends were surveying the area.

Tensions have been high in the lower Puna neighborhood since earthquakes, eruptions and lava flows began in early May. Many have evacuated the area, and several have decided to stay in order to protect their belonging from thieves.

After the alleged assault on Tuesday, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded that they leave the area immediately.

The confrontation escalated when the man allegedly fired several shots from the handgun in the man's direction. No one was injured from the gunfire, but the victim did sustain non life-threatening injuries from the assault.

"They've got this live volcano in their backyard," said Talmadge Magno, with Hawaii County Civil Defense. "They feel like, they see strange people in their subdivision, whether it's people just wanted to go see lava or criminals ... and they try to protect stuff."

Earlier this month, two residents were arrested for attempting to blow past police barricades to enter the area,

"It's a hard time for those folks still in there," Magno said in response to the increasing number of stressful incidents in the Big Island neighborhood.

At around 1 p.m., officers arrested 61-year-old John Hubbard of Leilani Estates near the scene of the shooting without incident. Hubbard is currently in the Hilo cellblock while detectives continue their investigation.

This story will be updated.

