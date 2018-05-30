Gun-toting man who shot at lava evacuee charged on multiple counts

John Hubbard is behind bars after shooting at a man in lava-ravaged Leilani Estates. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The gun-toting man accused of shooting at a lava evacuee during a heated confrontation captured on video was charged Thursday with multiple counts of reckless endangering and terroristic threatening.

John Hubbard, 61, also made his initial appearance in court Thursday.

The Puna man was charged with two counts of first-degree reckless endangering, five counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, one count of first-degree robbery and several other firearms offenses. His bail has been set at $220,000.

Video of Hubbard's confrontation with a man in Leilani Estates went viral this week.

It shows Hubbard allegedly shooting at a man and telling him to, "Get out of here." The victim responds: "I live here! I live here!"

Police said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Kahukai and Makamae streets within Leilani Estates.

The victim, a 32-year-old resident, told officers that the suspect allegedly assaulted him while he and a group of his friends were looking at the area where his home used to stand before it was claimed by lava.

After the alleged assault, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded that they leave the area.

The confrontation escalated when Hubbard allegedly fired several shots in the victim's direction. No one was injured by the gunfire.

Big Island Prosecutor Mitch Roth said, "We're going to treat all of the offenses that happened in this area to the fullest extent of the law."

He added, "There's people whose lives have been devastated because they've lost their homes, they've lost their livelihoods."

On Wednesday, Big Island Civil Defense authorities also addressed the shooting, saying that tensions in the area are high.

"They've got this live volcano in their backyard," said Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno. "They feel like, they see strange people in their subdivision, whether it's people just wanted to go see lava or criminals ... and they try to protect stuff."

He added, "I could see it coming, I know it's something that happens in a lot of disasters, whether it's in the shelters or in the communities. A lot of stress, a lot of things are going on there."

Earlier this month, two residents were arrested for attempting to blow past police barricades to enter the area. On May 9, police arrested a man for allegedly attempting to burglarize a Leilani Estates home just days after eruptions began.

