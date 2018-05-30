Sen. Will Espero officially resigns from Hawaii Legislature

Sen. Will Espero has resigned from his seat in the Hawaii Legislature on Wednesday. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)

Sen. Will Espero announced his resignation from the Hawaii Senate on Wednesday afternoon as a requirement of his run for the lieutenant governor's seat.

Espero represented District 19, which included the Ewa Beach area. The senator's resignation will officially go into effect on Thursday, and he plans on submitting retirement papers on Friday.

"I am undertaking this process due to state law that says I must resign if I am to run for the office of Lt. Governor," Espero said in a statement. "Next year, I would like to suggest that the law be amended to allow a person to leave office under my circumstances on the date of the general election instead of the filing period for office."

Hawaii's general election will be on Nov. 6.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the residents of my district for almost 19 years," Espero said. "I am optimistic about the future and will fondly remember my career in the Hawaii Legislature."

Espero will be running against Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho, Sens. Jill Tokuda and Josh Green, Maile Luuwai, and Kim Coco Iwamoto for the Lt. Governor's seat.

