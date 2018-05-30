Cruise line bypasses Kona again amid air quality concerns

The Pride of America cruise ship bypassed a port call in Kona because of bad air quality. (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)

In another blow to Big Island tourism, the Pride of America cruise ship canceled its visit to Kailua-Kona on Wednesday.

The reason: Bad air quality.

Last week, Norwegian Cruise Line said it would return to Kona on Wednesday after previously halting stops because of ongoing eruptions.

But then on Tuesday night, the cruise line informed tourism officials the ship's Wednesday's stopover wouldn't be happening after all.

Ross Burch, executive director of the Hawaii Island Visitors Bureau, said Norwegian is re-evaluating it future stops in the Big Island and could return next week if the air quality has improved.

Air quality conditions in Kona on Wednesday were "moderate," but on Tuesday they were deemed "unhealthy" for at-risk populations.

Norwegian's decision to bypass Kona comes as tourism on the Big Island continues to be hit hard by the eruptions of Kilauea in the lower east rift zone and at the summit crater.

