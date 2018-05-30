4.5-magnitude quake rattles Big Island; no tsunami generated

Hundreds of quakes have rattled the Big Island in recent weeks. (Image: USGS)

A 4.5-magnitude quake rattled the Big Island on Wednesday, US Geological Survey officials said.

The tremor, which struck about 10:57 a.m. was not strong enough to generate a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The earthquake was located about 4.5 kilometers west-southwest of Volcano at a depth of 1.2 kilometers.

Hundreds of quakes have rattled the Big Island amid Kilauea volcano's ongoing eruptions.

This story will be updated.

