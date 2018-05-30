7th annual Nijikai slated to be exciting night for foodies

Eleven different restaurants will take part in the 11th annual Nijikai festival this week.

Many will come together at Pomaikai Ballrooms for the Japanese Junior Chamber of Commerce event.

Tickets cost $80 and visitors will be treated to a variety of food and drinks.

Participating restaurants include Koko Head Cafe, Pig & the Lady and Pint and Jigger.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.