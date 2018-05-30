Flight Adventures comes to the Pacific Aviation Museum

The Pacific Aviation Museum is hosting their family favorite Biggest Little Airshow, which is now called Flight Adventures.
It will be held on Saturday June 2 at the museum. Remote controlled planes will take to the skies to amuse audiences with tricks and air maneuvers.
The even will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more information.
Kids will also have the opportunity to go through educational flight programs and get a hands-on learning experience.
