Geek Beat: Facebook and Politics, Alexa Privacy

In lower Puna, there's no rest for the weary.More >>
In lower Puna, there's no rest for the weary.More >>
Police are asking for help from the public in finding a woman suspected in an attempted robbery.More >>
Police are asking for help from the public in finding a woman suspected in an attempted robbery.More >>
Grammy Award-winning musician Bruno Mars is coming back to Hawaii – and this time, he's performing at Aloha Stadium.More >>
Grammy Award-winning musician Bruno Mars is coming back to Hawaii – and this time, he's performing at Aloha Stadium.More >>
Hawaii Island police have opened a negligent homicide investigation after a crash killed an elderly Pahala woman earlier this week.More >>
Hawaii Island police have opened a negligent homicide investigation after a crash killed an elderly Pahala woman earlier this week.More >>
In times of disaster, the Hawaii community comes together to help those in need. No different is the eruption at Kilauea.More >>
In times of disaster, the Hawaii community comes together to help those in need. No different is the eruption at Kilauea.More >>