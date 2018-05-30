Geek Beat: Facebook and Politics, Alexa Privacy - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Geek Beat: Facebook and Politics, Alexa Privacy

Facebook has put in place new verification requirements for political advertisements. Aiming to increase transparency for campaigns, users will now be able to see who paid for sponsored ads, how much it costs, and who it is targeting.

Similar changes are coming to Twitter.

Plus: Secret Alexa recordings? Here's how you can protect your privacy.

