Recognize this woman? Police are looking for her in an attempted robbery case

Police are asking for help from the public in finding a woman suspected in an attempted robbery.

Honolulu police say a woman was walking along Kona Street on Friday May 18 around 8:45 a.m. when she was attacked.

The suspect allegedly, as seen in surveillance footage, hit the woman, attempted to take her bag and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The suspect is described as Polynesian, in her 20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 190 pounds. She has dark hair, a heavy build and was last seen wearing dark leggings, a hoodie, a white T-shirt with her hair in a bun.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or click here.

This story may be updated.

