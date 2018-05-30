NWS issues wind advisory for some parts of the state

Some of the islands will experience some windy conditions throughout the day on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for central Maui, north and east areas of the Big Island, all of Lanai and Kahoolawe.

Northeasterly winds are expected to be between 20 to 40 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph.

Forecasters say winds this strong can knock down tree branches and trigger sporadic power outages.

