A nearly 100-year-old canoe is now on display at a Waikiki hotel

The 'Ilima canoe is believed to be 94 years old. (Image: Outrigger Hotel)

An old canoe believed to be built on the Big Island has found a new home in Waikiki.

It's going on display at the OHANA Waikiki East.

On Wednesday, hotel staff held a traditional Hawaiian blessing to welcome the canoe home.

Named 'Ilima after the flower of Oahu, the canoe is believed to be around 94 years old and one of the few canoes left in existence made in the traditional style.

Hotel leaders say welcoming the canoe is symbolic of a new direction as they welcome new management to the company.

"It's all about sailing, it's all about the canoe, it's all about moving forward, it's all about the journey," Luana Maitland, Outrigger's Director of Cultural Programs said. "I believe that's a great way to sum up what Outrigger is all about and where their heart is."

The canoe is likely to have been built on Hawaii Island due to the availability of Koa logs there.

In February of 2012, Tay Perry completed restoration work on the canoe.

