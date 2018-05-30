Forecast: Windy and occasionally wet for your Wednesday

Trade winds will be moderate to strong today at 15-30 mph.

Areas susceptible to strong trades will see even stronger gusts.

Light and mostly brief passing showers will fall mainly windward and mauka. Leeward will be your best bet for sunshine.

High in Honolulu will be 84 degrees.

A surface high far north of the islands will maintain trades into the upcoming weekend. The trades will be windy and gusty today, then slowly diminish as we approach the weekend.

Showers riding in with the trades will tend to favor the windward and mauka areas.

More sunshine is in store for the islands for the next couple of days. An unsettled trade wind pattern may be taking shape over the upcoming weekend.

Surf is building from the south and east. The trade wind swell will grow along east shores today and be even bigger on Thursday.

The current south swell will peak today and hold through Thursday.

Another south swell coming late Sunday will likely reach 8 feet and trigger an advisory by Monday.

Waves today will be 4-6 feet east and south, 2-4 feet west, 2 feet or less north.

Wind advisory for Lanai, Maui's Central Valley, Kahoolawe, along with the Kohala District and Hamakua Coast on the Island of Hawaii.

Small craft advisory for all Hawaii waters.

Special weather statement for trace amounts of ashfall for Kau District and Highway 11 southwest of Volcano.

- Dan Cooke

