Olelo Hawaii speakers needed for state fair's first-ever Hawaiian language night

The 50th State Fair will be held at Aloha Stadium. (Image: Hawaii News Now/File)

The Department of Education has teamed up with several Hawaiian organizations to set up the first-ever Hawaiian Language Night at the 50th State Fair.

The event, Ke Kaniwala Aupuni Hawaii, is set for June 29 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on state fair grounds. Organizers are currently looking for 200 volunteers who can speak Hawaiian to help out on the night of the event.

Volunteers who work a minimum 2.5 hour shift will be able to get free admission to the state fair and a limited edition t-shirt.

Those interested in volunteering at the inaugural event can find more information online.

The 50th state fair will be at Aloha Stadium, and olelo Hawaii speakers of all skill levels are invited to join in the festivities in late June.

