Lava has now damaged or destroyed 400 power poles in lower Puna

Ongoing eruptions in lower Puna have destroyed or damaged more than 400 power poles and cut off power to some areas.

Power is out to:

-Kapoho, including Vacationland Hawaii and Kapoho Beach Lots

Lanipuna Gardens

Leilani Estates from Moku Street to Mohala Street including all connecting roads

Areas along Highway 132

Some outages could last for an extended period of time, Hawaii Electric Light said.

The company also said they are evaluating options to serve Vacationland Hawaii and Kapoho Beach Lots. This may include line extensions, installing taller poles to areas impacted by lava or creating a small micro-grid. However, plans cannot be made until the area is stable.

The company added that even with the shutdown of the Puna Geothermal Venture plant, there is enough power to meet the island’s needs.

