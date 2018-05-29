LATEST: Kilauea eruptions destroy hundreds of electric poles causing widespread outages

Ongoing eruptions in the lower Puna area have damaged 400 electric poles, according to HELCO officials. (Image: Hawaii News Now/File)

HELCO: Eruption damages cause extended power outages that will affect lower Puna

Hawaiian Electric Light Company announced on Monday that ongoing eruptions in lower Puna have damaged and destroyed more than 400 electric poles since volcanic activity began on May 3.

The destruction has also affected utility equipment, completely cutting off electrical connection in several areas. Those areas include Kapoho, Lanipuna Gardens, Leilani Estates from Moku Street to Mohala Street, and several areas along Highway 132.

HELCO plans on working with civil defense officials to continue monitoring the eruption. All repair work in areas that lost power due to lava activity will be managed after a damage assessment is complete, and areas are deemed safe to enter.

