SHOPO endorses Ernie Martin for 1st Congressional District

Ernie Martin is being endorsed by the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers in the Democratic Primary race for U.S. Congressional District 1. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)

SHOPO has endorsed Ernie Martin in the Democratic primary race for Hawaii's 1st Congressional District.

The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers, which represents nearly 3,000 officers across the state, says Martin has been a consistent friend to law enforcement throughout his career.

“He understands the importance of a strong and well-funded police force that has the resources to protect the people of Hawai‘i. His commitment, his professionalism, and his strong track record are highly valued by SHOPO, and we look forward to continuing to work with him in the years to come,” said SHOPO President Malcolm Lutu, in a statement.

Other candidates in the race include Hawaii Lt. Gov. Doug Chin, state Rep. Beth Fukumoto, state Rep. Kaniela Ing and state Sen. Donna Kim.

Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District is located in southern Oahu and includes most of Honolulu.

Democrat Colleen Hanabusa currently represents the district. She is running for governor.

