Pahala woman dies in vehicle crash on the Big Island

An 84-year-old woman died in a vehicle accident on the Big Island on Monday afternoon according to police.

A Pahala man, who is also 84, was driving a 2012 Mazda minivan on Highway 11 headed south, when the van ran off the west shoulder of the road and hit a rock embankment. The impact caused the van to careen across the highway and hit another embankment on the eastern shoulder.

Julia Gonzaga, who was the front-seat passenger at the time, sustained critical injuries from the impact and later died at 2:08 p.m. at Hilo Medical Center.

Police have requested an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

This is the 12th traffic fatality on the Big Island this year.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.