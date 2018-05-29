He's coming home! Bruno Mars officially announces upcoming Hawaii concert

Grammy Award-winning musician Bruno Mars is coming back to Hawaii – and this time, he's performing at Aloha Stadium.

The Hawaii-native and Roosevelt High School graduate made the official announcement on Instagram Tuesday afternoon in a series of posts that simply read "I'm. Coming. Home."

Hawaii News Now first reported plans for the concert – which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10 at Aloha Stadium – earlier this month.

Mars' latest album, 24K Magic, swept the Grammy Awards in January, winning both the Record and Album of the Year awards. The album's hit single, 'That's What I Like,' won the Song of the Year award.

He last performed in Hawaii at the Blaisdell Arena in April of 2014, at the start of his 'Moonshine Jungle' World Tour. Tickets for his three shows were snatched up in record-setting time, within just a few hours.

People also stood in long lines waiting to buy tickets only to find out that they were sold out within hours. It’s believed that many of these tickets were sold to scalpers on the mainland.

The incident changed the landscape of big concerts in Hawaii, prompting lawmakers to push legislation preventing people from scalping tickets.

