New program offers housing aid to Kauai flood victims

Floodwaters destroyed hundreds of homes on Kauai, in what experts say was a historic storm. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Kauai residents affected by the torrential rain and subsequent flooding in April can now apply for additional assistance with their housing bills.

The Realtors Relief Foundation, a national nonprofit, awarded a $100,000 grant to the Kauai Board of Realtors that will be used to provide housing assistance to disaster victims. Severe flooding in April caused an estimated $11 million in damage in the Garden Isle, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Residents affected by flooding can apply for assistance with rent, or monthly mortgage payments.

“This award will allow us to help Kauai residents affected by the devastating floods make their rent or mortgage payment, up to $1,800 per household,” said Karen Ono, executive officer of the Kauai Board of Realtors.

More than 350 homes were damaged in the deluge, affecting the lives of several hundred Kauai residents. Applicants will need to provide proof of residency and a copy of their mortgage or rent statement to be eligible for assistance.

Those interested in applying can find out more information here.

“Natural disasters are unpredictable and disruptive, and this program will make a real difference to local families," Ono said.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.