Honolulu's mayor at tourism conference in China: Hawaii is open for business

Mayor Caldwell delivers the keynote address at 2018 Mayor's Forum on Tourism. (Image: City of Honolulu)

At a conference in China on Monday, Honolulu's mayor spoke about the importance of tourism to Hawaii's economy and stressed that much of the Big Island remains open for business amid ongoing eruptions.

At the 2018 Mayor’s Forum on Tourism in Zhenghou City, Caldwell stressed that the majority of the islands has been unaffected by the volcanic activity.

His presentation, “Creating a Quality Tourism Experience in Hawaii,” touched on aspects of Hawaii that make it a top destination for tourists.

Caldwell spoke about Hawaii’s beauty, cleanliness and safety, as well its unique culture and aloha spirit.

He said that quality tourism paralleled upgrading infrastructure and that while some destinations have goals of increasing visitors, the quality of the experience and the desires of residents should always be considered.

The forum’s theme was “City Tourism Innovation in an Era of Sharing Economy.” The mayor was invited by the China National Tourism Administration, the United Nations World Tourism Organization and the People’s Government of Henan Province.

Caldwell is due to come back to Oahu on Wednesday.

