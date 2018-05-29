Rainbow Warriors to host Elite Camp

The Rainbow Warrior football team will host their annual summer camp next month. In addition to the University of Hawaii coaching staff, the camp will include perennial PAC-12 teams like University of Washington, UCLA, USC, Washington State, and a number of other major football programs .

The event will run on June 8th and 9th. All football players in attendance must be entering 9th-12th grade and must bring their own pads for drills.

Online registration is $145 and ends on May 31st. Walk-up registration is $185. For additional information contact Jimmy Morimoto at jkm444@hawaii.edu.

