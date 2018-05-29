TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks multiple eastbound lanes of H-1 near - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks multiple eastbound lanes of H-1 near Pali exit

(Image: Traffic Management Center) (Image: Traffic Management Center)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A crash on the H-1 near the Pali Highway off-ramp has shut down multiple eastbound lanes, causing major traffic gridlock heading into town.

Honolulu police said lanes were shut down around 11 a.m.

Cameras showed traffic at a standstill all the way past the Middle Street merge.

Authorities have not released further details about the crash.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

  • News ExtrasMore>>

  • Special Reports

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly