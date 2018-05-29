TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks multiple eastbound lanes of H-1 near Pali exit

A crash on the H-1 near the Pali Highway off-ramp has shut down multiple eastbound lanes, causing major traffic gridlock heading into town.

Honolulu police said lanes were shut down around 11 a.m.

Cameras showed traffic at a standstill all the way past the Middle Street merge.

Authorities have not released further details about the crash.

This story will be updated.

