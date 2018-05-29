Love local Hawaiian fashion? MAMo may be the show for you

It's time for the MAMo wearable art show where local designers showcase their Hawaiian fashions. You can check out the trends with hosts Robert Cazimero and kumu Vicky Holt Takamine.
It's happening Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at the Tapa Ballroom, at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. If you buy tickets before midnight tonight (May 29, 2018), you can get them at a discounted price. For more information and for tickets, go to paifoundation.org. Prices start at $39. Below is a list of some of the designers involved.
Dalani Tanahy, kapa artist
Keoua Nelson, lauhala artist
Maile Andrade & UH Center for Hawaiian Studies Students
Koa Johnson, from Maui, first time to O?ahu Show
Anna Kahalekulu, from Maui
Kanoelani Davis, from Moloka?i
Wahine Toa (Nita Pilago) from Kona
Kawika Lum-Nelmida, hulu (feather artist)
Ari South, Project Runway designer
Jake Pacarro, Salt Water Heals
Marques Marzan, multimedia artist, weaver
Kehau Nielson, clothes and handbag designer
Copyright 2018 ?Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.