Love local Hawaiian fashion? MAMo may be the show for you

It's time for the MAMo wearable art show where local designers showcase their Hawaiian fashions. You can check out the trends with hosts Robert Cazimero and kumu Vicky Holt Takamine.

It's happening Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at the Tapa Ballroom, at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. If you buy tickets before midnight tonight (May 29, 2018), you can get them at a discounted price. For more information and for tickets, go to paifoundation.org. Prices start at $39. Below is a list of some of the designers involved.

Dalani Tanahy, kapa artist

Keoua Nelson, lauhala artist

Maile Andrade & UH Center for Hawaiian Studies Students

Koa Johnson, from Maui, first time to O?ahu Show

Anna Kahalekulu, from Maui

Kanoelani Davis, from Moloka?i

Wahine Toa (Nita Pilago) from Kona

Kawika Lum-Nelmida, hulu (feather artist)

Ari South, Project Runway designer

Jake Pacarro, Salt Water Heals

Marques Marzan, multimedia artist, weaver

Kehau Nielson, clothes and handbag designer

