GPA Showcase continuing tradition of connecting local athletes to next level opportunities

Every year there's a select group of football players from Hawaii who catch the eye of major PAC-12 schools, sometimes an SEC school or two. Some years there are even a couple of kids who receive 40+ offers spanning all of the power five conferences. But, for every three or four kids in Hawaii who attract that kind of attention, there's always dozens and dozens of others who are capable at playing at the next level.

It's those kids that Rich Miano says he's looking out for. Miano helped co-found the GPA Showcase. In recent years, it's become a clinic that attracts everyone from JUCO coaches to division II scouts.

The goal for Miano is simple. To remove as many financial and geographical obstacles that come with recruiting Hawaii players. He hopes to connect local players with mainland coaches and schools they may not normally consider so they can continue their playing careers and their education at the next level.

"These kids, they need the opportunity," said Miano. "Just take away the logistical challenges of being in Hawaii."

With help from sponsors, the camp is able to subsidize all of those coaches travel and lodging. It also provides scholarships to players who couldn't normally afford the camp.

Thanks to donations from Marcus Mariota's Motiv8 Foundation, DeForest Buckner, Fujitsu, and a number of other local businesses, this year 100 kids will attend on scholarship.

According to Miano the financial return on investment for the camp is astounding. He estimates this year alone they've been able to provide between $50,000 and $70,000 in subsidies to bring coaches to Hawaii. They'll also be providing around $20,000 in scholarships.

In return, they estimate - including duplicates - there will be about 200 college offers made valued at up to $5,000,000 in scholarships.

"There are approximately 700 schools that play football. There are only 132 FBS division I schools... There's close to 600 that aren't division I," said Miano.

His point? College recruiting doesn't end at the power five conferences, or even the division I level. More importantly, even if football never becomes a professional career, it can still earn players the opportunity for a free (or discounted) college education.