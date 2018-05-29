Keep an eye out for a Hawaii hip hop team in Season Two of NBC's World of Dance."

They're called the "RASCALS." The Hip Hop group is from Waipahu and has ties to the Hypersquad Dance Company. They'll be competing for $1 million dollars!

The competition series is led by superstars Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and NE-YO and host Jenna Dewan. The show premieres right here at 9 o'clock tonight on KHNL.

Entertainment: World of Dance, Box Office, Jason Momoa & The Rock

At the box office this past weekend Memorial Day was something of a rollercoaster, with the big newbie underperforming. Solo: A Star Wars Story earned "just" $103 million Friday through Monday debut. That's the biggest Memorial Day launch since Fast and Furious 6 in 2013 ($117 million) but not a number Disney was hoping for.

Deadpool 2, $55 million and Avengers: Infinity War, $21.2 million with a global total of over two billion dollars

One year ago this week the number one movie was Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Five years ago this week the number one movie was Fast & Furious 6.

New looks at Jason Momoa this morning,. There are promotional posters that have Aquaman's image on them and Momoa looks good.

Aquaman has a December 21 release date of this year that also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman and Dolph Ludgren.

Actor, Producer and Director John Krasinski and he's working out in some guys gym (smile) Take a look at the video and see some of the fun that is happening with the filming of "Jungle Cruise"!

