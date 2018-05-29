Forecast: Breezy trade winds to return through the rest of the week

Expect passing showers and high clouds for your Tuesday as the trade winds make a comeback.

Winds will be east-northeast at 10-15 mph this morning and strengthen later today and Wednesday. Showers will fall mainly windward and mauka.

High in Honolulu will be a sticky 85 degrees.

Breezy trade winds are forecast to return through the rest of the work week as a weak trough continues westward and high pressure rebuilds over the region.

Showers will focus over windward and mauka locations each day. Periods with cloudy conditions, mostly in the form of high clouds, will remain in the forecast through the work week as an upper low remains positioned to the west.

Trades may slightly relax over the upcoming weekend as the ridge of high pressure to the north weakens.

A new south swell will start building today and peak tonight through Thursday. Another sold south swell is expected Sunday.

As the trade winds build, so will the surf along the east showers.

Waves today will be 3-5 feet south and east, 2-4 feet west, 2 feet or less north.

Small craft advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Big Island.

- Dan Cooke

