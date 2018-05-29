PHOTOS: 2018 Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

PHOTOS: 2018 Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Mobile users may need to click here to see photos.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly