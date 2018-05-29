Traffic Alert: Honolulu police have reopened Piikoi Street

Piikoi Street has been closed due to an overturned vehicle according to Honolulu police. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Piikoi Street has been reopened after being closed due to an overturned vehicle on Monday night.

The street was completely closed at Rycroft Street around 7:49 p.m., with traffic being diverted to Makaloa Street while Honolulu police investigated.

The street was reopened around 8:30 p.m.

