No tsunami threat after 4.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Big Island

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake in the Hilina region of the volcano rattled the Big Island on Monday evening.

The tremor did not generate a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. The quake was just one of hundreds on the Big Island on Monday alone.

Seismic activity at Kilauea's summit has continued for weeks amid ongoing eruptions along the volcano's east rift zone.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.