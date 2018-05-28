Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson releases new signature Under Armour shoe

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s long-anticipated signature shoe with Under Armour hit stores on Monday – and they're already sold out.

The first iteration of the iconic Project Rock 1 shoes are red white and blue, as a nod to the Memorial day weekend. The vice president of footwear design at Under Armour said Johnson took part in nearly every step of the 18-month process while the shoe was being developed.

The $120 dollar shoes feature Johnson’s signature Brahma bull logo on the back.

However, fans of the shoe line will have to wait for the first restock as the training sneakers are sold out online.

