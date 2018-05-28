The lava field created by ongoing Big Island eruptions would cover most of urban Honolulu

The eruptions on the Big Island are a little tough to wrap your head around.

Twenty-five days after the first fissure opened in lower Puna, the eruption has produced a massive, 2,400 acre lava field, has created lava fountains as high as 300 feet, and has destroyed nearly 100 structures.

We know — that's a lot to comprehend.

So to help you better understand the scope of this ongoing disaster, we looked for some ways to put the numbers associated with this eruption into perspective.

How far do the flows reach?

Eruptions in lower Puna start in Leilani Estates and continue downslope some three miles to the sea.

That's a lot of land. In fact, if you overlay the current eruption flow on top of a map of urban Honolulu, the size of the lava field stretches from Cooke Street in Kakaako to Montserrat Avenue in Kapahulu.

How much land is covered by lava?

The 2,400 acres covered by lava is about the same size as eight Kapiolani parks (300 acres each).

How much lava is spewing?

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists say several eruptions along a two-mile line of fissures remain active, pumping out an incredible 40 to 60 cubic feet of lava per second.

That's about 180 standard-sized refrigerators being spit out of the ground — every minute.

Put another way, the equivalent of 632 bathtubs of lava have been shooting from the ground each minute.

How high are the lava fountains?

The highest lava fountain seen so far during ongoing eruptions in lower Puna has been about 300 feet tall.

By comparison, Yellowstone's Old Faithful has an eruption height record of 185 feet.

How tall are the summit explosions?

There have been a number of explosions at the summit of Kilauea, sending out ash plumes that have soared as high as 30,000 feet.

Compare that to the top cruising altitude for most commercial jets, which is 33,000 to 42,000 feet.

How many people have been evacuated?

Some 2,000 people have already evacuated from the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions, ground zero for the eruptions, and authorities say hundreds more may need to flee if lava cuts off key roads out of the area.

To put that into perspective, the entire undergraduate enrollment number for Hawaii Pacific University is about 3,400 students.

How long will it last?

There's no indication that the current eruption is going to stop anytime soon, but we can look at past eruptions to help put the potential timespan in prospective.

Kilauea eruptions How long will the current eruption last? No one knows Year Date of Outbreak Duration (days) Location Volume (cubic meters) 1750 (?) - - East rift 14,200,000 1790 (?) - - East rift 27,500,000 1790 November (?) - Caldera No lava flow 1823 Feb.-July Short Southwest rift 11,000,000 1832 Jan. 14 Short East rim of caldera (?) 1840 30-May 26 East rift 205,000,000 1868 2-Apr Short Kilauea Iki (?) 1868 April 2 (?) Short Southwest rift 183,000 1877 4-May 1 (?) Caldera wall (?) 1877 May 21 (?) - Keanakakoi (?) 1884 Jan. 22 1 East rift (?) 1885 March 80 (?) Caldera (?) 1894 Mar. 21 6+ Caldera (?) 1894 7-Jul 4 (?) Caldera (?) 1918 Feb. 23 14 Caldera 183,000 1919 Feb. 7 294 Caldera 25,200,000 (?) 1919 Dec. 21 221 Southwest rift 45,300,000 1921 Mar. 18 7 Caldera 6,400,000 1922 28-May 2 Makaopuhi and Napau (?) 1923 Aug 25 (?) 1 East rift 73,000 1924 10-May 17 Caldera No lava 1924 19-Jul 11 Halemaumau 234,000 1927 7-Jul 13 Halemaumau 2,300,000 1929 Feb. 20 2 Halemaumau 1,400,000 1929 25-Jul 4 Halemaumau 2,600,000 1930 Nov. 19 19 Halemaumau 6,200,000 1931 Dec. 23 14 Halemaumau 7,000,000 1934 Sept. 6 33 Halemaumau 6,900,000 1952 27-Jun 136 Halemaumau 46,700,000 1954 31-May 3 Halemaumau and caldera 6,200,000 1955 Feb. 28 88 East rift 87,600,000 1959 Nov. 14 36 Kilauea Iki 37,200,000 1960 Jan. 13 36 East rift 113,200,000 1961 Feb. 24 1 Halemaumau 22,000 1961 Mar. 3 22 Halemaumau 260,000 1961 10-Jul 7 Halemaumau 12,600,000 1961 Sept. 22 3 East rift 2,200,000 1962 Dec. 7 2 East rift 310,000 1963 Aug. 21 2 East rift 800,000 1963 Oct. 5 1 East rift 6,600,000 1965 Mar. 5 10 East rift 16,800,000 1965 Dec. 24 <1 East rift 850,000 1967 Nov. 5 251 Halemaumau 80,300,000 1968 Aug. 22 5 East rift 130,000 1968 Oct. 7 15 East rift 6,600,000 1969 Feb. 22 6 East rift 16,100,000 1969 24-May 867 East rift 176,700,000 1971 Aug. 14 <1 Caldera 9,100,000 1971 Sept. 24 5 Caldera and southwest rift 7,700,000 1972 Feb. 4 455 East rift 119,600,000 1973 5-May <1 East rift 1,200,000 1973 Nov. 10 30 East rift 2,700,000 1973 Dec. 12 203 East rift 28,700,000 1974 19-Jul 3 Caldera and east rift 6,600,000 1974 Sept. 19 <1 Caldera 10,200,000 1974 Dec. 31 <1 Southwest rift 14,300,000 1975 Nov. 29 <1 Caldera 220,000 1977 Sept. 13 18 East rift 32,900,000 1979 Nov. 16 1 East rift 580,000 1982 Apr. 31 <1 Caldera 500,000 1982 Sept. 25 <1 Caldera 3,000,000 1983 Jan. 3 on going East rift (Puu Oo) ongoing SOURCE : UH-Manoa

