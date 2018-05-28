HVO scientists find new home after being displaced by eruptions

The University of Hawaii at Hilo opened its doors to HVO researchers so they could continue monitoring volcanic activity. (Image: UH Hilo)

Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory have found a new home after being displaced by the ongoing eruptions at the summit.

The University of Hawaii at Hilo opened its doors to researchers so they can continue their work monitoring volcanic activity. About two dozen staffers with the United States Geological Survey and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will be using the UH Hilo labs.

"UH Hilo has been a phenomenal resource for us," said Ed Brown, with USGS. "They've provided space, they have provided infrastructure so we can put our communications systems in ... extra staff."

Many of the programs related to geology at UH Hilo have been developed to complement and support the observatory.

"When they found they had to evacuate their building, we were happy to make space for them," said Ken Hon, vice chancellor of Academic Affairs at UH Hilo.

