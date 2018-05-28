Hawaii's Ikei wins gold at United World Wrestling Cadet Pan American Championships

Tiare Ikei, a junior at Hawaii Technology Academy and 2018 HHSAA 112 lbs. state wrestling champion, won the 49 kg. gold medal at the 2018 United World Wrestling (UWW) Cadet Women’s Pan American Championships in Guatemala City, Guatemala on Saturday.

In her very first international tournament, Ikei dominated the division, beating 2017 46 kg. Cadet World bronze medalist, Lucia Yepez Guzman of Ecuador, with a 2:24 pin. Ikei followed that performance 0:47 pin of Columbia’s Leydi Almeyda Fonce.

In the finals match Ikei overwhelmed Venezuela’s Maria Mosquera Rojas in the first period with a technical fall 10-0 en route to her first gold medal in international competition.

Just two weeks ago, Ikei was crowned the 49 kg National Champion at the 2018 UWW Women’s Nationals & Cadet World Team Trials in Irving, TX. That earned her a spot on the 2018 Cadet World Team.

Ikei was the only national champion to go through the entire tournament without giving up a single point to her opponents,. She finished the tournament with a perfect record of 7-0, recording four technical falls (10-0 scores) and three falls (pinned opponents).

Her next challenge will come in June where. She will spend two weeks at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs to train with the U.S. National Team. While there Ikei will train under recent Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame inductee & current USA women’s wrestling assistant coach, Clarissa Chun. From there Ikei will travel with Team USA to Zagreb, Croatia to compete at the 2018 UWW Cadet World Championships.